Pair wounded in Fernwood drive-by shooting

Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Monday in the Fernwood neighborhood.

The men, who are both 39 years old, were standing on the sidewalk around 1:25 a.m. when a black sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the 9900 block of South Union Avenue, police said.

Both victims were taken by paramedics to Advocate Christ Medical Center where they were listed in good condition with gunshot wounds to their arms, according to officials.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.