Palatine community unites after fire tears through condominium complex, displacing families

In Palatine, a community is uniting after a devastating fire.

Fire tore through two neighboring buildings Sunday night, damaging more than 20 residential units and leaving about 50 people displaced.

On Monday, families were picking up the pieces with the help of their local community.

Around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, fire crews responded to the Windhaven Condominium Complex for a fire in the roof area.

Driven by wind, the fire quickly spread to the adjacent building.

In addition to the windy elements, firefighters faced other challenges, including a partial roof collapse. It took several hours before the fire was under control.

As crews stayed on scene until 6 a.m. Monday morning, area groups were rallying in support of the displaced residents.

St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church is hosting a collection drive to assist in this difficult time.

The Red Cross and the Salvation Army are also offering their support and helping residents with temporary shelter.