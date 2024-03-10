Palatine man arrested for sexually abusing woman at her apartment: officials

article

A Palatine man is in custody after deputies say he sexually abused a young woman at her apartment Saturday morning.

Juan Ramirez-Perez, 40, is charged with one count of criminal sexual abuse with force, a Class 4 felony, following an incident on March 9, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives were called just before 7 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Long Valley Drive.

A 26-year-old woman who lived in the apartment told officers that Ramirez-Perez had inappropriately touched her without her consent and threatened her to stay silent, as "he knew where she worked," according to the CCSO.

He left the apartment before officers arrived.

During the investigation, a male witness who also lives in the woman's apartment told detectives that Ramirez-Perez was a guest the night before the incident.

When he stayed over, the witness said Ramirez-Perez slept inside the bathtub of the bathroom where the incident happened.

The witness also gave detectives a photo of Ramirez-Perez and told them where he lived.

A short time later, Ramirez-Perez was found and taken into custody.

On Sunday, he appeared in court for an initial hearing. He was ordered by a judge to be held in the Cook County Jail until his next hearing on March 12.