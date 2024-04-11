Palatine man charged with child pornography possession

A Palatine man has been hit with a child pornography charge after an extensive investigation.

The investigation began when Palatine police received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. According to authorities, 37-year-old Alfonso Benitez-Hernandez was found to have a number of videos and images of juveniles under the age of 13 engaging in sexual activity.

On April 10, Benitez-Hernandez was charged with possession of child pornography – a class 2 felony. The following day, he appeared in court for a detention hearing.

No further information was immediately available.