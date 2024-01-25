Expand / Collapse search
Palatine police seek vehicle's driver in murder of Jun Zhang

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Palatine
FOX 32 Chicago

PALATINE, Ill. - Police in Palatine are looking to identify the driver of a vehicle seen leaving the scene of a murder in the northwest suburb last year.

On Nov. 17, around 6 p.m., police responded to a report of a person down and bleeding in the 800 block of S. Plum Grove Rd.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a male victim on the front porch of a home. Police say he had been shot and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified as 30-year-old Jun Zhang, who was an only child and emigrated from China to pursue an education and citizenship in the U.S. He was also recently engaged to be married, according to police.

Video of the suspect's vehicle was located during the investigation, police said. It's believed to be a dark-colored SUV, possibly a 2017-2020 Nissan Rogue or Murano.

Police are hoping the public can identify the vehicle and its driver. Anyone with information should call the Palatine Police Department at 847-963-6499 or email crimetips@palatine.il.us. All calls and emails are confidential.

Jun Zhang | Provided