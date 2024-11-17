Palatine police seek public's help in year-old unsolved murder

The Brief Palatine police are seeking help in solving the murder of Jun Zhang, a 30-year-old man who was shot and killed on Nov. 17, 2023. Despite a year of investigation, Zhang's killer remains at large. Police are asking the public for any information about the crime.



The Palatine Police Department is renewing its plea for help in solving the murder of a 30-year-old man who was shot and killed a year ago today.

Jun Zhang, a graduate of Indiana University and an employee at Weichai America Corporation in Rolling Meadows, was found unresponsive on the front porch of a residence on the 800 block of South Plum Grove Road on Nov. 17, 2023.

Despite a year-long investigation, the department said Zhang's killer remains at large.

Zhang, who emigrated from China to pursue an education and citizenship in the U.S., had just gotten engaged to be married before he was killed.

Jun Zhang | Provided

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Palatine Police Department on their Crime Tip Line at 847-963-6499 or send an email to crimetips@palatine.il.us.