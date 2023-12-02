Palestinian advocates rally in Chicago against Israeli actions in Gaza
CHICAGO - Palestinian protests were held in Chicago again on Saturday.
The Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine marched in response to the resumption of Israeli genocide in Gaza.
Some protesters became a bit aggressive against the media outside of FOX 32 studios along Michigan Avenue, but a strong showing of Chicago police officers kept everything peaceful.
The protest began at the corner of Ida B. Wells Drive and Michigan Avenue before moving north.