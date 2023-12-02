Expand / Collapse search

Palestinian advocates rally in Chicago against Israeli actions in Gaza

Palestinian protests were held in Chicago again on Saturday.

The Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine marched in response to the resumption of Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Some protesters became a bit aggressive against the media outside of FOX 32 studios along Michigan Avenue, but a strong showing of Chicago police officers kept everything peaceful.

The protest began at the corner of Ida B. Wells Drive and Michigan Avenue before moving north.