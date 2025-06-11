Police in Cook County search for driver who hit teen and drove off

The Brief A 14-year-old was hit Monday while crossing an intersection on an e-bike in Palos Park. The driver of a pickup truck stopped briefly, but then drove away. Police are reviewing video and seeking help from the public.



Police in Palos Park are asking for the public’s help to identify the driver of a pickup truck that struck a 14-year-old boy Monday night and then left the scene.

What we know:

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 12700 block of 80th Avenue.

According to Palos Park police, the boy was crossing an intersection on an e-bike when he was hit by a pickup truck, possibly a Ford F-150.

Truck involved in hit-and-run in Palos Park on June 9, 2025 | PPPD

Police say the driver briefly pulled over but then drove away. It's unclear the extent of the teen's injuries.

What's next:

Palos Park investigators are reviewing surveillance video from nearby cameras and continuing to search for the vehicle and its driver.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Palos Park police at 708-448-2191.