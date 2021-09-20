'Pandemic is not over': Toni Preckwinkle says Cook County 'experiencing a resurgence' of COVID cases

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle says the county is averaging 385 new COVID-19 cases per week, more than 100 additional cases than the same time last year.

Preckwinkle says we can't give up efforts to keep people safe, including continuing to wear masks and practice social distancing.

"The pandemic is not over. Let me say that again, the pandemic is not over. We're experiencing a resurgence of the virus," Preckwinkle said.

She said while more than 60% of Cook County residents have gotten at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, it's imperative that all those who are eligible get vaccinated.

"Vaccination is the only way for us to stamp out this virus and protect those around us who are most at risk, including those with chronic health conditions and kids who are too young to get vaccinated," Preckwinkle said.

Cook County will be rolling out a new Trust Us vaccine ad campaign. The goals is to get people vaccinated and to clear up any misinformation about the vaccine.

The multilingual campaign will run on all platforms including television, print and social media.