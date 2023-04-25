Parents accused of encouraging daughters to beat classmate say allegations are false: 'very embarrassing'

An altercation between an 11 and 12-year-old in Naperville turned violent earlier this month.

Parents T’erika Thomas, 30, and Steven Teague, 36, are both charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor after prosecutors say they allegedly encouraged their daughters to beat a classmate.

The suspects declined an in-person interview but spoke to FOX 32 extensively via Facetime saying the allegations are 100 percent false.

Their daughters are 10 and 11 years old, and the victim is 12 years old.

The suspects say the victim was their daughter's friend and the two disagreed over a social media post.

Authorities allege that while the victim was walking to the bus stop, she was being followed by two sisters and their stepfather — later identified as Teague.

Prosecutors say the victim was eventually knocked to the ground and punched.

However, Thomas says that never happened and the other child attacked her daughter prior to the fight.

"She hit her with a book bag after they got off the school bus. My daughter called me crying. I went to the house to talk to the mother. She didn’t come to the door, so I left", Thomas said.

The fight occurred on April 3 at 7 a.m. along Testa Drive. Prosecutors say the couple "prompted, facilitated and encouraged the beating".

"We don’t encourage violence," said Teague.

Teague is employed as a Chef, while Thomas is a nurse. The young couple is now facing felony charges and says they are being unfairly targeted.

"We're not raising no bullies," said Teague.

"This is very embarrassing for me," said Thomas. "I don't condone this."

Both Thomas and Teague were released from jail after paying a $4,000 dollar cash bond each.

They’ve hired attorneys and are due back in court next month.

Authorities say the victim in this incident was not seriously injured.