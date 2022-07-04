Parents of boy found in aftermath of Illinois parade shooting sought

Authorities in suburban Chicago are seeking to identify the parents or guardians of a young boy who was found in the aftermath of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.

A picture being shared across social media Monday shows the boy, who is estimated to be around 2-years-old.

Dane Ruder, who originally posted the photo, said someone at the parade handed the boy over to her, and he is currently in the care of her family.

Ruder said the boy is too young to know the name's of his parents and has not told her his own name.

Anyone who recognizes the boy or has any information about him is encouraged to contact Ruder at 847-612-7358.