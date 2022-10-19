New details emerge after East Chicago teacher charged with having 'kill list'

There are new details in the case of an East Chicago teacher who allegedly told the principal she had a kill list that included students and staff.

Around 5 p.m. on Oct. 12, East Chicago police responded to St. Stanislaus School, located near 150th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard, for a report of threatening comments made by a teacher to one of her students.

According to police, a 5th grade student told the school counselor that a teacher — identified by police as 25-year-old Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres — made comments about killing students and staff at the school.

Carrasquillo-Torres further told the student that she was suicidal and had a "kill list" – telling the student they were on the bottom of the list, police said.

The 5th grader brought the disturbing comments to the attention of school officials at about 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 12, yet it took four hours for those adults to report the incident to police.

After the student told their counselor about the comments, police say Carrasquillo-Torres was immediately escorted to the principal's office where she allegedly admitted to making the comments and confirmed she did in fact have a "kill list."

Parents in the school community have now issued a letter asking the school to live up to its mission statement.

The letter included specific demands.

It asked for transparent communication with daily updates, a meeting with Diocese and school officials, an immediate move back to remote learning, excusing student absences since last week, periodic staff mental health check-ins and a restraining order against the teacher who allegedly had the kill list.