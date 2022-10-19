Expand / Collapse search

New details emerge after East Chicago teacher charged with having 'kill list'

East Chicago
New details: Parents of St. Stanislaus students write letter to school with list of demands

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. - There are new details in the case of an East Chicago teacher who allegedly told the principal she had a kill list that included students and staff. 

Around 5 p.m. on Oct. 12, East Chicago police responded to St. Stanislaus School, located near 150th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard, for a report of threatening comments made by a teacher to one of her students.

According to police, a 5th grade student told the school counselor that a teacher — identified by police as 25-year-old Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres — made comments about killing students and staff at the school.

Carrasquillo-Torres further told the student that she was suicidal and had a "kill list" – telling the student they were on the bottom of the list, police said.

The 5th grader brought the disturbing comments to the attention of school officials at about 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 12, yet it took four hours for those adults to report the incident to police.

After the student told their counselor about the comments, police say Carrasquillo-Torres was immediately escorted to the principal's office where she allegedly admitted to making the comments and confirmed she did in fact have a "kill list."

Parents in the school community have now issued a letter asking the school to live up to its mission statement. 

The letter included specific demands. 

It asked for transparent communication with daily updates, a meeting with Diocese and school officials, an immediate move back to remote learning, excusing student absences since last week, periodic staff mental health check-ins and a restraining order against the teacher who allegedly had the kill list. 