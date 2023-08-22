Parents push back after only one weapons detection system installed at Highland Park High School

What good is school security if kids just find an easy way around it?

That is what parents in Highland Park asked school board officials Tuesday night.

They attended the first school board meeting of the new school year armed with questions.

For months, Township High School District 113 parents have urged school officials to install new security measures.

Their calls began after last year's tragic Fourth of July parade shooting.

They got louder after an April school lockdown when a student brought a gun to school, and then yet another incident when a 16-year-old student was fatally shot by a classmate over the summer.

School has been in session for a week now and parents say Highland Park High School has installed one weapons detection system at a single entrance.

Unfortunately, they say students know exactly where that system is located.

"How do you know that's where the metal detectors are? To which he replied, ‘My friends texted me.’ My friends texted me. Those four words just rendered your weapons detection system ineffective," one parent said.

"I think that these need to be at every single entrance, every hour of every single day, and if it means closing off some entrances, fine, but they need to be everywhere," another parent said.

School administrators say students are frustrated with the long lines that the new security measures are creating, but assured parents the system would be streamlined.

Administrators did not comment on the parents' call for more weapons detection systems.