Park Forest Police Department donating bulletproof vests to Ukraine freedom fighters

The Park Forest Police Department is donating ballistic vests to freedom fighters in Ukraine.

The police department made the announcement Friday on Facebook.

Park Forest PD will send about 22 vests to the war-torn country. The department says the vests are "expired." However, they still provide protection.

"Due to liability, the vests have no value for the police department, however the vests still provide ballistic protection," their Facebook post read.

In addition, a large donation of new toys for Ukrainian children is being shipped along with the vests. The toys were provided by Southland Voice.

"We are proud to support the people of Ukraine in this extraordinarily difficult time," the police department said.