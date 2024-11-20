Park Lawn 'Queen of Hearts' jackpot tops $2 million, winner could be crowned Wednesday

The Brief Jackpot reaches $2 million : The Park Lawn "Queen of Hearts" jackpot has surpassed $2 million, with a winner potentially crowned soon in Crestwood. Drawing details : The raffle drawing will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday at The Office Sports Bar & Grill in Oak Lawn. Nonprofit impact : Park Lawn, a nonprofit supporting people with disabilities, relies on the raffle as a key fundraising effort, with prizes varying depending on winner attendance.



The search for a queen is heating up as the Park Lawn "Queen of Hearts" jackpot has surpassed $2 million.

A winner could be crowned in just hours in Crestwood. There has not been a winner since October 2022.

Park Lawn, a local nonprofit organization, provides critical programs and services for people with disabilities. The raffle has become a cornerstone of its fundraising efforts.

The jackpot is more than $2 million. If you win and are present at the drawing, you will receive 60% of the prize, which amounts to more than $1.2 million. If you are not present, you will receive half, or about $1 million.

The drawing is at 7 p.m. Wednesday at The Office Sports Bar & Grill in Oak Lawn.