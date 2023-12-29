Woman, 52, shot while confronting car thieves in Park Manor

A woman was shot while confronting people who were trying to break into her car Friday morning in Park Manor on Chicago's South Side.

The 52-year-old saw three f males trying to break into her vehicle around 4:38 a.m. in the 500 block of East 74th Street, according to police.

She confronted the suspects from an apartment window when one of them shot at her, striking her in the shoulder, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in an "unknown" condition, police said. The three suspects fled the scene.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.