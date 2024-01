A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk Friday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood.

The 42-year-old was on the sidewalk around 3 a.m. when a male walked up and started shooting in the 500 block of East 71st Street, according to police.

The victim was shot in the ankle. Paramedics took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.