Park Ridge man charged with DUI after crashing truck into Des Plaines home: police

The Brief A Park Ridge man, Matthew Roman, 55, was seriously injured after crashing his pickup truck into a Des Plaines home Wednesday evening. Roman is charged with aggravated DUI, driving on a revoked license, and other traffic-related offenses. Police say he lost control after spinning his tires at a stop sign; no other injuries were reported.



A Park Ridge man was seriously injured and now faces multiple charges after crashing his pickup truck into a home in Des Plaines, police said.

What we know:

Matthew Roman, 55, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on a revoked license, and other traffic-related offenses, according to Des Plaines police.

The crash happened around 6:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Lee Street, where a black Ford pickup truck slammed into a single-family home.

Police said Roman was driving south on Lee Street and had stopped at a stop sign at Howard Avenue when he spun his tires, lost control and veered off the road. The truck then crashed through the front window of the home.

Roman was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. No one else was hurt.

What's next:

Police said Roman's court date is still pending.