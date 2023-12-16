Home for the holidays: Santa Claus visits care team who saved his life

Image 1 of 4 ▼

For Richard Gottschlich, a Park Ridge man also known as Santa Claus, the joy of the holiday season was jeopardized when a persistent headache put him in the hospital this fall.

The pressing question on his mind: Would he recover in time to resume his festive duties?

Gottschlich and his wife, known as Mrs. Claus, have been spreading Christmas cheer throughout the Chicagoland area for over two decades, making appearances at holiday festivals, sporting events, parades and homes. The period between Thanksgiving and Christmas holds special significance, marking the busiest and most enchanting time of the year for the duo.

So, when Gottschlich learned he was suffering from a brain bleed, the recovery time and possible long-term effects were among his greatest concerns.

Interventional neurologist at Advocate Lutheran General, Dr. Marion Oliver performed a minimally invasive neurosurgical procedure that allowed Gottschlich to return home in less than a week. He has since made a full recovery and resumed his duties as Santa Claus.

"We are so thankful that Advocate Health Care saved Christmas," Gottschilich said.

To express gratitude and spread Christmas cheer, Santa and Mrs. Claus visited Advocate Lutheran General to thank the physicians, nurses, and teammates who played a vital role in saving Gottschlich's life.