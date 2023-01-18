Parked cars reported stolen, damaged in Englewood

Chicago police are warning South Side residents after a series of parked cars were reported stolen or damaged in the past two weeks.

In each incident, victims parked their vehicle on the street and discovered it missing or stolen on the same day or the next day, police said.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

Between 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Jan. 4-5 in the 6500 block of South Yale Avenue

Between 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. on Jan. 4-5 in the 6500 block of South Yale Avenue

At 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 in the 6400 block of South Yale Avenue

Between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 9 in the 300 block of West 64th Street

At 9 a.m. on Jan. 12 in the 300 block of West 63rd Street

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8382.