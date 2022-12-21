Parking ban to take effect in Wicker Park next week to curb partying, crime

A parking ban is coming to Wicker Park to curb partying and crime.

The plan goes into effect on Dec. 29.

The trial period will run from midnight until 5 a.m. from Thursday through Sunday.

You will not be able to park along the 2000 or 2100 blocks of West Division.

If you do, officers will issue warnings or citations to violators.

Towing will be the last resort if public safety is in question.

The plan is to see how the ban works until the end of January when it could be extended.