Parkinson's patients find freedom through ballet program

Some Parkinson's patients are on the move as part of a special new program.

It's a partnership between Northwestern Medicine and the Joffrey Ballet to offer those living with the disease an opportunity to benefit both their physical and mental health.

The five-week program is taking place at the Joffrey Ballet's South Loop studios.

The research-backed program is specifically designed to address mobility issues and promote more fluid movement for those taking part and better help them manage to live with Parkinson's.

Those taking part say it's a freeing experience to find a physical activity they're able to take part in.

The class runs through August and Northwestern says they have been very popular so far and are completely full.

They hope to be able to offer additional sessions in the fall and next spring.

