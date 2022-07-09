Passenger fires shots at victim who was almost struck by vehicle in Chinatown

A man who was in an altercation with a driver who almost hit him with her vehicle was then shot at by the passenger of the vehicle in Chinatown, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of South Wentworth.

At about 8:31 p.m., the 34-year-old man was crossing the street when he was almost struck by a silver Sedan, police said.

The man and the female driver of the vehicle engaged in a verbal altercation regarding the incident.

An unidentified offender then exited the passenger seat of the vehicle and fired several shots at the victim before returning to the vehicle, police said.

The vehicle then fled southbound from the location.

The victim was not struck by gunfire.

There is no one in custody.