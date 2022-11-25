Passenger killed after car slammed into trees, light pole in Zion: police

A woman was killed, and a man was seriously injured in a single-car crash in Zion Thursday night.

Zion police say an Infiniti EX35 ran off the road hitting several trees and a light pole around 9:32 p.m. in the 2600 block of Sheridan Road.

The driver, a 38-year-old man from Waukegan and the sole passenger, a 40-year-old woman from Zion, were trapped in the car with significant injures, according to authorities.

Both were extracted and taken to area hospitals where the woman was pronounced dead.

Due to the severity of the crash, the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team will lead the investigation.

Police say speed and intoxication are likely contributing factors.