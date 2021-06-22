Passenger killed in crash on Dan Ryan Expressway near 63rd

A person was killed in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Englewood on the South Side early Tuesday, according to preliminary information from the Illinois State police.

The car was headed south in the express lanes about 2:15 a.m. when it was struck from behind by another car at 63rd Street, state police said.

A backseat passenger of the car that was rear-ended was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, state police said. The drivers of both cars were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not serious.

Traffic was diverted to the local lanes, but by 7:10 a.m., the left lane and shoulder of the express lanes were reopened.