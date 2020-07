article

A man was shot and wounded Thursday morning while driving in Little Village on the Lower West Side.

The 29-year-old was a passenger in a car in the 3300 block of West Cermak Road at 7 a.m. when someone shot at him from a street corner, Chicago police said.

Struck in the bicep, he was initially dropped off at home, but later took himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital for treatment, police said.

No arrests have been made.