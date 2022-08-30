Passenger stopped at O'Hare airport security for having knives, meat cleaver in bag: TSA

article

A passenger going through security at O'Hare International Airport Monday night was stopped after TSA agents found knives and a meat cleaver in his bag.

At about 7:30 p.m., the passenger presented his property for screening at security, a TSA spokesperson said.

TSA officers detected a knife on the X-ray screen and then requested a bag search.

At that time, knives and a meat clever were located.

The Chicago Police Department was notified and an officer responded to the checkpoint.

The passenger told TSA he didn't know the items were prohibited, and abandoned the items to proceed to his flight.

It is unknown at this time if police are pursuing local criminal charges or citations.

The passenger could face a federal civil penalty, the TSA spokesperson said.