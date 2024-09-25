Passengers arrive in Chicago from Florida ahead of Hurricane Helene

The Brief Hurricane Helene is expected to make landfall in Florida on Thursday. Some are evacuating the sunshine state ahead of the storm and are flying into Chicago.



Hurricane Helene is strengthening as it moves toward Florida, where it is expected to make landfall on Thursday.

Some residents are evacuating Florida ahead of the storm and relocating to Chicago.

We caught up with one passenger late Wednesday afternoon. Originally from Chicago, she now lives in Naples.

Donna Pecci has been traveling for business and just returned to O'Hare International Airport from Arkansas. She is visiting family in the area before attempting to get back to Florida.

So far, her flight is on schedule, but she is bracing for possible delays.

"We're headed back to pick up our dog and supposedly, supposedly it's supposed to be out tomorrow," said Pecci. "We are getting a lot of alerts and a lot of people back home saying that we are definitely kind of in the line of fire. Definitely going to get a lot of storms, a lot of wind. We've been through this before. We've been down in Naples now for about three years, full-time, and six years, part-time. So, we're kind of used to it, but it's always scary."

More passengers are expected to arrive at O'Hare from Florida; one flight is coming from Panama City and another from Pensacola.