Passengers evacuate CTA Blue Line train in Chicago after smoky 'mechanical problem'

Passengers rushed off a CTA Blue Line train in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood Saturday when a train filled with smoke.

The CTA tweeted that there were "mechanical problems," but some riders were concerned given last week's shooting on a train in New York City. Some passengers were reportedly screaming in panic.

On Twitter, Ling Luo said: "It seriously reminded me of what happened in NY, but fortunately not. The blue line train was stopped at Logan Square when it happened."

Other passengers also shared videos of people hustling off the trains as smoke poured across the ceiling of the train station.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS