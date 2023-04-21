Expand / Collapse search

Pastor Corey Brooks signs construction contract to build Woodlawn community center

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Woodlawn
FOX 32 Chicago

Pastor Brooks signs construction contract to build Woodlawn community center

Pastor Corey Brooks spent almost a year on a rooftop even through the Chicago winter to raise money for the building.

CHICAGO - The rooftop pastor made it official Friday and signed a construction contract to build a community center in Woodlawn.

Pastor Corey Brooks spent almost a year on a rooftop even through the Chicago winter to raise money for the building.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

In February, Pastor Brooks received an $8 million donation from the McCormick Foundation, which brought his total amount raised to $28.5 million.

Project H.O.OD. plans to use the community center to teach job skills and entrepreneurship and to provide safe social gathering spaces.