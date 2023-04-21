Pastor Corey Brooks signs construction contract to build Woodlawn community center

The rooftop pastor made it official Friday and signed a construction contract to build a community center in Woodlawn.

Pastor Corey Brooks spent almost a year on a rooftop even through the Chicago winter to raise money for the building.

In February, Pastor Brooks received an $8 million donation from the McCormick Foundation, which brought his total amount raised to $28.5 million.

Project H.O.OD. plans to use the community center to teach job skills and entrepreneurship and to provide safe social gathering spaces.