Paul McCartney sets Chicago tour dates

The Brief Paul McCartney will bring his Got Back Tour to Chicago’s United Center for two shows on Nov. 24 and 25. Presale tickets go live July 15, with general sales starting July 18 and a six-ticket limit per person. These concerts mark his first Chicago-area performance since 2017.



Paul McCartney's tour is coming to Chicago this fall.

Paul McCartney Chicago tour

What we know:

The legendary rockstar has two shows at the United Center on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25, to close out the U.S. leg of his Got Back Tour.

Ticket information:

Presale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 15. General tickets go on sale on July 18 at 10 a.m. Information on ticket prices was not immediately available. There is a six-ticket limit per person.

McCartney last performed in the Chicago area in 2017 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, now known as the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre.

Paul McCartney U.S. tour schedule

09/29/25 - Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs

10/04/25 - Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

10/07/25 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

10/11/25 - Denver, CO @ Coors Field

10/14/25 - Des Moines, IA @Wells Fargo Arena

10/17/25 - Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

10/22/25 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/29/25 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Arena

11/02/25 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/03/25 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/08/25 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

11/11/25 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

11/14/25 - Buffalo, NY @ Key Bank Arena

11/17/25 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

11/18/25 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

11/21/25 - Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum

11/24/25 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/25/25 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

For more information, head over to the Live Nation website.