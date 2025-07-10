Paul McCartney sets Chicago tour dates
CHICAGO - Paul McCartney's tour is coming to Chicago this fall.
What we know:
The legendary rockstar has two shows at the United Center on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25, to close out the U.S. leg of his Got Back Tour.
Ticket information:
Presale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 15. General tickets go on sale on July 18 at 10 a.m. Information on ticket prices was not immediately available. There is a six-ticket limit per person.
McCartney last performed in the Chicago area in 2017 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, now known as the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre.
Paul McCartney U.S. tour schedule
09/29/25 - Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs
10/04/25 - Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
10/07/25 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
10/11/25 - Denver, CO @ Coors Field
10/14/25 - Des Moines, IA @Wells Fargo Arena
10/17/25 - Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
10/22/25 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
10/29/25 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Arena
11/02/25 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/03/25 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/08/25 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
11/11/25 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/14/25 - Buffalo, NY @ Key Bank Arena
11/17/25 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
11/18/25 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
11/21/25 - Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum
11/24/25 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/25/25 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
For more information, head over to the Live Nation website.
