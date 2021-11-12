PAWS Chicago celebrating 20th Fur Ball

PAWS Chicago is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year Friday night at the Drake Hotel on the Magnificent Mile.

The 20th Annual Fur Ball is one of the most unique events in the city because it caters exclusively to pets.

But more importantly, the Fur Ball benefits Chicago's homeless pet population.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The no-kill shelter recently opened the nation's largest and most advanced hospital for homeless pets.

"Events like the Fur Ball are critical to our mission," said Susanna Homan, PAW Chicago CEO. "We adopt out about 5,000 animals a year through PAWS and many of them come through Chicago's Animal Care and Control, but we also service pets from low income communities. So in total, our animal hospital serves about 25,000 pets."

Homan's date for the event is Gus, who will be wearing a neck tie for the occasion.

SIGN UP FOR EMAIL UPDATES FROM FOX 32 NEWS

The event was paused last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year's crowd is reduced by about 20 percent.

Advertisement

If you didn't get a ticket, you can still bid on the silent auction items at PawsChicago.org or take home a new pet.