PAWS Chicago finds box of abandoned kittens outside shelter

CHICAGO - PAWS Chicago is working to save seven kittens left outside the shelter in a box.

The no-kill organization says it found the kittens in a box on Monday.

Kittens left abandoned outside a PAWS Chicago | Photo provided

On the side of the box, someone had written that the kittens were about a month old and their mother died on Sunday, and also that the kittens were hungry and dehydrated.

Kittens left abandoned outside a PAWS Chicago | Photo provided

The organization told Block Club Chicago the kittens have a number of health issues, including infections and pink eye.

The kittens are being fostered and syringe-fed at a volunteer home right now.

Kittens left abandoned outside a PAWS Chicago | Photo provided

The organization says you can always contact their intake team if you need to give up an animal.