PAWS Chicago hosts annual 5K this Saturday

PAWS Chicago is set to host their 23rd Annual 5K Walk and Run.

It has been dubbed the largest dog-friendly charity event in Chicago.

Thousands of pet owners are expected to meet at Montrose Harbor this Saturday.

PAWS calls it a 3.1-mile party helping to take steps to save the lives of homeless pets across Chicago.

"For the pups, it's really all about them. So we have everything from a dog agility course to our doggie oasis, where dogs will get massages. A doggie pool to jump into, food, treats, it's basically fun for the whole family," said Carrie Cihasky of PAWS Chicago.

Online registration for the PAWS Annual 5K Walk and Run is open through Wednesday. There is also on-site registration on the day of the event.

