PAWS Chicago hosts annual Fur Ball benefiting homeless pets

PAWS Chicago hosted their 21st annual Fur Ball Friday night — a pet friendly black-tie event to raise money for homeless pets.

FOX 32’s very own Natalie Bomke served as the emcee, along with Jake Hamilton and Sylvia Perez.

The red carpet was rolled out, and there was a doggy buffet.

Plenty of animals looking for homes were also in attendance.

The event was sold-out, but you can still participate in the silent auction online.

"We have a silent auction that anyone can bid on from all of Chicago, if they go to PawsChicago.org. We have some incredible items like Taylor Swift tickets, wine packages, trips, you name it. And everything benefits homeless pets and the work that we do to save the homeless pets of Chicago," said Susanna Homan, PAWS Chicago Executive Director.

PAWS Chicago is the largest no-kill shelter in the city. They adopt out about 5,000 dogs and cats each year.