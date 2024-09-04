PAWS Chicago rescues 41 animals amid shelter crisis in Southern Illinois

The Brief PAWS Chicago rescued 41 animals to ease overcrowding caused by the Humane Society of Southern Illinois' closure. The animals will receive exams and be placed for adoption or with foster families. They will join 19 puppies and kittens who arrived at PAWS Chicago last Saturday from overcrowded shelters near Murphysboro.



PAWS Chicago, a no-kill animal welfare organization, rescued 41 animals to alleviate overcrowding at shelters in southern Illinois.

The influx comes after the Humane Society of Southern Illinois (HSSI) in Murphysboro stopped accepting homeless pets on Aug. 1 and announced its closure later this year due to operational challenges and funding limitations.

While HSSI will continue educational and community outreach programs, the closure creates a strain on remaining shelters in the region.

"This is not any bad hoarding situation. This is just life right now of shelters having to close and we are just here to help," said Dr. Alycia Eisenstein, the chief medical officer for PAWS Chicago.

She explained what happens after the rescued animals are welcomed to the shelter.

"The very first thing they will do – they will get a full physical exam by one of the veterinarians," she said.

Then, based on conditions, immunizations and age, they will go up for adoption or be available for foster families.

"I know on this transport we have a mama and kitten that fosters are already lined up – I have their files here so they will get examined and go straight to foster."

On Wednesday, PAWS Chicago received 22 animals, including 16 cats and kittens.

Three puppies and three adult dogs will also be transferred from a rescue organization located eight miles from HSSI.

These animals will join 19 puppies and kittens who arrived at PAWS Chicago last Saturday from overcrowded shelters near Murphysboro.

"Foster families and volunteers are the backbone of this organization," said Tom McFeeley, the PAWS Chicago associate director, media & community relations. "When there is crisis Chicagoans answer the call, we know that. It’s why we don’t hesitate to do these rescue when we have the ability to because we know people from Chicago answer the call in a crisis."

For more information, go to pawschicago.org.