There is something very chilly in the West Loop.

On Friday, FOX 32’s Tim McGill had the chance to check out an ice bar.

PB&J has brought back its winter experience. The bar has 40,000 pounds of ice right outside the restaurant, including ice thrones for yourself and your dog.

Tim also got to taste test a hot chocolate whiskey.

The bar – located at 205 N Peoria St. – is open all weekend long.