Pedestrian dies after falling from I-55 overpass

A pedestrian died after falling from an overpass on the Stevenson Expressway Sunday night.

Illinois State Police said the pedestrian was attempting to cross from the southbound lanes of I-55 to the northbound side when they fell onto King Drive below.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead. They have not yet been identified.

The incident happened around 11:01 p.m. I-55 was closed for several hours while investigators examined the scene. The roadway was reopened around 3:15 a.m.