A 46-year-old man was fatally struck by a car in the Cragin neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Police say a 56-year-old man driving a white sedan was traveling southbound in the 2000 block of North Cicero Avenue when he hit the victim at an intersection.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was issued traffic citations.

No further information is available.