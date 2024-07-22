Pedestrian fatally struck on Bishop Ford Freeway

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on the Bishop Ford Freeway, shutting down all outbound lanes Monday morning.

The pedestrian, who was a driver involved in a previous crash, was trying to cross traffic from their disabled vehicle in the middle lane when they were struck by a passing car around 2:23 a.m. near 159th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. They have not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian stayed at the scene.

At 3:43 a.m., all southbound lanes of Interstate 94 were shut down for the crash investigation, police said. Traffic was diverted off at 147th Street.

All lanes of the Bishop Ford were reopened around 8 a.m.

No further information was provided.