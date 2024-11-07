Pedestrian fatally struck on Dan Ryan Expressway

A pedestrian was struck and killed on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Thursday morning.

A car crashed into the pedestrian around 12:23 a.m. in the left southbound lane of I-94 near 43rd Street, according to Illinois State Police.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not yet released the victim's identity.

The driver remained at the scene after the crash and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Southbound lanes of I-94 and the Chinatown feeder ramp were shut down for an investigation. All lanes were reopened around 4 a.m.

No further information was provided.