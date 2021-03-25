Pedestrian killed in apparent hit-and-run in Washington Park

A person was killed in an apparent hit-and-run Thursday in Washington Park on the South Side.

The male was struck by a blue Lincoln MKS about 7:35 p.m. while he crossed the street in the 100 block of East 51st Street, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not identified him.

The driver, a man who appeared to be in his 20s, got out of the Lincoln and ran from the scene with a slight limp, leaving his car behind, police said.

He was wearing a black and blue jacket with reflective letters, police said.

Area One detectives and the Major Accidents Unit are investigating.