Pedestrian killed in Burnside hit-and-run: police

A man was killed Thursday night in a hit-and-run in the Burnside neighborhood.

About 11:05 p.m., a black Honda sedan struck the back of a red Durango in the 8700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, causing the Durango to flip on its roof and strike the male pedestrian, Chicago police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the Honda fled the scene, police said.

The Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is investigating.