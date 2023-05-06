Pedestrian killed in Skokie crash: police

A pedestrian was fatally hit by a car in Skokie Friday night, according to police.

Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Gross Point Road and Lincoln Avenue at 11 p.m. and found a person on the roadway.

Following preliminary investigation, police say a vehicle was traveling northbound on Gross Point Road through the intersection with a green traffic light when it struck the pedestrian.

The driver remained on scene.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 58-year-old Jairo Mendieta.

The North Regional Major Crimes Task Force, Major Crash Assist Team is assisting the Skokie Police Department with the investigation.