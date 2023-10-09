Pedestrian seriously injured after hit-and-run crash on Chicago's West Side

article

A pedestrian was seriously injured following a hit-and-run crash in West Garfield Park over the weekend.

At about 9 p.m. Saturday, a pedestrian was crossing the street in the 4700 block of West Lake Street when they were struck by a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on Lake Street, police said.

The victim suffered serious injuries from the impact.

The vehicle did not stop to render aid after the crash and was last seen traveling eastbound on West Lake Street.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a silver four-door sedan with a sunroof and tinted windows. It is believed to be a Chevy Malibu or Ford Fusion with front damage.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.