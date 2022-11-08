Pedestrian killed after being struck, pinned under minivan in Oak Lawn

A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on 95th Street in Oak Lawn Tuesday afternoon.

At about 3:20 p.m., Oak Lawn police responded to the 4400 block of West 95th Street for a vehicle crash.

According to preliminary information, a brown Toyota minivan driven by a woman was turning from southbound Kostner Avenue onto westbound 95th Street when she struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

The pedestrian was pinned under the vehicle, police said.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.

There will continue to be lane closures on 95th Street for the remainder of the evening.

The name of the deceased female pedestrian will not be released at this time.