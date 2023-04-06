Pedestrians, delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint on Chicago's West Side

Chicago police are warning residents in several neighborhoods across the West Side about a group of gunman robbing people and delivery drivers.

In each incident, three-to-four suspects exit a vehicle and approach the victims, flashing handguns and demanding their money or keys and vehicles. The suspects then flee the scene in both vehicles.

Wallets, credit cards and cellphones were taken in some instances.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The robberies and carjackings took place at the following times and locations:

At 11:20 p.m. on March 28 in the 1200 block of West Grand Avenue in West Town

At 4:45 a.m. on April 3 in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street in Lawndale

At 7:08 a.m. on April 2 in the 3000 block of West Polk Street in Lawndale

At 12:33 p.m. on April 1 in the 1200 block of South Western Avenue in Douglass Park

At 5:40 p.m. on April 1 in the 2100 block of West Madison Street in Near West Side

The suspects' ages range from 16 to 25 years old.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8253.