Pedestrians stop motorist who struck Chicago bicyclist, attempted to drive away

A bicyclist was critically wounded after being hit by a car Saturday night on the Near West Side.

A man, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was riding his bike in the 900 block of West Madison Street about 10:10 p.m. when he was struck by a silver sedan, Chicago police said.

He suffered trauma to the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in critical condition, officials said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The driver of the sedan, a 30-year-old woman, attempted to drive away, but was stopped by nearby pedestrians, police said. Authorities say she was suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

She was taken into custody by officers.

Advertisement

Charges were pending.