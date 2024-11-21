Pelvic floor dysfunction affects men too: One in 12 Impacted, study finds

The Brief While often considered a women’s issue, research reveals that one in 12 men experience pelvic floor dysfunction, which can cause urinary urgency, constipation, pain or sexual dysfunction, particularly after surgeries like prostate removal. Pelvic floor dysfunction can be both embarrassing and isolating for men, with 60% experiencing bladder control issues post-prostate surgery, and 85% of those affected at a higher risk of suicide. Kegel exercises, practiced consistently, can alleviate symptoms over time. Increased awareness and open discussions about pelvic floor health in men are vital for reducing stigma and improving outcomes.



The pelvic floor is a group of muscles that control urine and bowel movements.

Dysfunction in this area is often viewed as a women’s issue. However, a study published in the British Medical Journal reveals that as many as one in 12 men are also affected.

"Traditionally women talk about these things with their girlfriends," said Dr. Ariana Alexander. "During pregnancy or postpartum we joke about leaking when we laugh, cough, and sneeze, which isn't a joking matter, but we'll talk about those things. I don't think men are sitting around at the table talking about wearing pads and their sexual dysfunction."

Dr. Alexander, a pelvic health physical therapist at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, explains that this condition can be equally embarrassing and debilitating for men.

"What we typically see is men will describe urgency or frequency of urination," said Dr. Alexander. "They might say they have constipation or pain in the genital area. A lot of men will experience sexual dysfunction and urine leakage after surgeries like a prostate removal."

Research from Shirley Ryan AbilityLab shows that 60% of men have trouble controlling their bladder after prostate surgery. Of those affected, 85% are at a higher risk for suicide.

"I've seen men in this office be very upset about the fact that they're still leaking urine and they have to carry pads around with them," said Dr. Alexander. "That is emotionally draining and socially draining. They're isolating themselves when these things happen."

One treatment option is Kegel exercises. Dr. Alexander recommends thinking of them as bicep curls for the pelvic area. Practicing these exercises two to three times a day over a few weeks can help alleviate some symptoms.

The causes of pelvic floor issues in men are often unknown, catching many by surprise. Sometimes, the condition is linked to stress, heavy lifting, prolonged sitting or cancer treatments.

Although typically viewed as a women’s issue, Dr. Alexander notes that she treats more men for pelvic floor dysfunction than women.