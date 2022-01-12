Penelope Cruz headlines cast of new spy thriller 'The 355'
CHICAGO - Oscar-winner Penelope Cruz is part of an all-star ensemble in the new spy thriller "The 355," a movie that brings an all-female group of spies together to take down a common enemy.
Cruz plays one of five members of an all-female spy team – each member of the team bringing to the group their own unique skillset. FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with the Oscar-winning actress about the long list of skills she’s picked up over the course of her decades-long career.
"I had to learn how to ride horses for ‘All the Pretty Horses’ and I had to train for three months. I had to learn how to ride bareback, a stallion at night in the forest. I also had to learn how to ride a camel for another film. I had to learn to sing for ‘Nine.’"
Cruz added "This is something that I love about this profession, that sometimes you have the opportunity to learn a skill that maybe you would never in your life learn."
Penelope Cruz joins Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong’o in "The 355," now playing in theaters.
